Broncos, Justin Simmons agree to four-year, $61M deal

Justin Simmons is now the highest-paid safety in football.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos signed Simmons to a four-year, $61 million deal on Friday. The deal includes $35 million guaranteed.
Simmons has been great in Vic Fangio’s defense, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020. The 27-year-old had five interceptions, one fumble recovery, 96 tackles and three tackles for a loss.
Before Simmons put pen to paper on his new contract, Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker was the NFL’s highest-paid safety with a $59 million deal, per Over The Cap.
The Broncos have many more decisions to make on defense with several players needing new deals, including Jeremiah Attaochu and DeMarcus Walker, among others.