Broncos, Justin Simmons agree to four-year, $61M deal

Simmons has been great in Vic Fangio’s defense, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020. The 27-year-old had five interceptions, one fumble recovery, 96 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Before Simmons put pen to paper on his new contract, Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker was the NFL’s highest-paid safety with a $59 million deal, per Over The Cap.

The Broncos have many more decisions to make on defense with several players needing new deals, including Jeremiah Attaochu and DeMarcus Walker, among others.