Brazil has not yet asked US for vaccines, sources say, despite Mexico, Canada deal By Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil has not yet asked the U.S. government for spare COVID-19 vaccines, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Friday, despite Washington agreeing this week to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s shot to Mexico and Canada.
Neither the Brazilian president’s office nor the Foreign Ministry replied immediately to requests for comment. The U.S. State Department also did not respond immediately to questions.
