Bottlepay Launches Bitcoin Payment feature on Twitter By CoinQuora



Bottlepay Launches Bitcoin Payment feature on Twitter



Bottlepay announced its send and received feature of via the Twitter platform

The network also expresses its intention to expand its fiat acceptance services

Bottlepay, the newest payment app, announced its send and received feature of Bitcoin via the Twitter platform. As a result, users of the app can now easily transfer cryptocurrency using social media. Best of all, this feature enables users to send funds quickly and securely at a low cost.

In addition, the network also announced its interest in expanding the fund transfer feature towards other social media platforms. To be specific, Bottlepay eyes Reddit, Discord, Instagram, Twitch, Telegram, and Mastodon, to name a few. If this happens, sending and receiving crypto funds can be as easy as posting social network events.

Aside from expanding its payment feature in social media, Bottlepay also accepts fiat currency. Furthermore, the payment app expresses its intention to expand its fiat acceptance services.

In this way, more countries can participate or use the payment app at their convenience. On the other hand, all interested users of the app can download the app in Android Play Store and the Apple (NASDAQ:) App Store.

Moreover, Bottlepay is just one of the many payment gateways in the crypto world. However, one thing that is common among these various payment apps is their vision to provide a seamless way to transfer funds across borders. For this reason, it is clear to say that cryptocurrency has the potential to be the future of the payment-system.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora