Boris Johnson Gets a Shot of AstraZeneca’s Vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain received his first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday, as neighboring countries resumed its use after the European Union’s drug regulator ruled it safe and effective.
“Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much,” said Mr. Johnson after receiving his first injection at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he spent three nights in intensive care last year as he battled persistent symptoms of the Covid-19.
“Thank you to all the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen,” Mr. Johnson, 56, added about the revered National Health Service.
Mr. Johnson’s vaccination capped a tumultuous week in which his government resisted calls from opposition politicians for a public inquiry into its management of the pandemic, and amid growing concerns that its vaccine rollout, successful so far, might be hampered by a drop in vaccine supply.
Yet on Friday Britain also recorded its highest number of daily injections, with more than 660,000 doses injected. More than 26 million people in Britain have received at least one vaccine dose — nearly half of the country’s adult population.
Mr. Johnson’s vaccination came a year to the day after he said that Britain could “send the coronavirus packing in this country” in a matter of weeks. The authorities announced a nationwide lockdown several days later, and Britain has since become the European country with the highest number of recoded coronavirus deaths — nearly 126,000.
But British authorities hope that the breakneck pace of their vaccination campaign will help the country return to some form of normalcy by the summer.
Schools reopened this month, and more restrictions are expected to be lifted in the spring. Mr. Johnson insisted this week that the “road to freedom remains unchecked” despite the announced shortage in vaccine supply.
As cases and deaths have dropped sharply for weeks, and pubs and restaurants are scheduled to reopen for outdoor service next month, Britain has found itself in an unusual position compared with other European countries.
It had been the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe since January, and large numbers of deaths and hospitalizations overwhelmed a health care system that had already been overstretched by the first wave last year. But the country now appears to be walking out of the pandemic, while places like France, Germany and Italy face a third wave of infections.
Still, there are growing concerns that new variants will soon spread in Britain, in addition to the first discovered in the country late last year — an emergence that led to strict lockdown measures and travel restrictions around the world.
Neil Ferguson, a former adviser to Mr. Johnson on the pandemic, said on Friday that he was concerned about the spread in Europe of the variant first discovered in South Africa.
Early research suggests that the variant, which accounts for a significant portion of new cases in countries like France, may weaken the efficacy of some vaccines. That includes the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is central to Britain’s inoculation drive.
The head of England’s National Health Service, Simon Stevens, 54, also received his first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, as did Prime Minister Jean Castex of France, 55, who flashed a thumbs-up at television cameras after getting his shot at a military hospital southeast of Paris.
The nearly simultaneous public inoculations of Mr. Johnson and Mr. Castex underscored how public officials in Europe have tried to restore public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine, after several countries in the European Union, including France, paused its use this week.
But Britain and France have found themselves in very different situations: Britain, which left the European Union last year, has vaccinated its population at a more rapid pace than France and other countries of the bloc. And British officials have been staunch defenders of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford.
Britain and the bloc have also been embroiled in a monthslong tug of war over vaccine supply, which reached a new high this week when Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission accused AstraZeneca of having “under-produced and under-delivered” to the bloc.
“We want to see reciprocity and proportionality in exports,” Ms. Von der Leyen said in a semi-veiled threat. “And we are ready to use whatever tool we need to deliver on that.”