BOJ widens band around long-term rate target

Article content

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan on Friday widened the band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its target, as part of a raft of measures to make its ultra-easy policy more sustainable amid a prolonged battle to fire up inflation.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield under its yield curve control policy.

Here’s how some Tokyo-based analysts reacted to BOJ’s move:

MASAAKI KANNO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, TOKYO

“The widening of the range of the long-term interest rate is in line with expectations. (…) On the ETF side, removing the 6 trillion yen target is not surprising as the BOJ has not bought ETFs as frequently as they used to do.

“It’s a very minor change. If the economy grows further and stock prices keep rising, then the BOJ is likely to allow the bond yield more flexibly to plus/minus 0.3% or something like that. The bank is likely to continue to stick to its 10-year JGB yield target of around 0% in that case.

“There’s a long way to go before we even get close to 2% inflation. What we need to see is a very clear sign that Japan’s inflation rate rises further than zero.”

MASAFUMI YAMAMOTO, CHIEF CURRENCY STRATEGIST, MIZUHO SECURITIES, TOKYO