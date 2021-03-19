BOJ widens band around long-term rate target

Article content
TOKYO — The Bank of Japan on Friday widened the band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its target, as part of a raft of measures to make its ultra-easy policy more sustainable amid a prolonged battle to fire up inflation.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield under its yield curve control policy.
Here’s how some Tokyo-based analysts reacted to BOJ’s move:
MASAAKI KANNO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, TOKYO
“The widening of the range of the long-term interest rate is in line with expectations. (…) On the ETF side, removing the 6 trillion yen target is not surprising as the BOJ has not bought ETFs as frequently as they used to do.
“It’s a very minor change. If the economy grows further and stock prices keep rising, then the BOJ is likely to allow the bond yield more flexibly to plus/minus 0.3% or something like that. The bank is likely to continue to stick to its 10-year JGB yield target of around 0% in that case.
“There’s a long way to go before we even get close to 2% inflation. What we need to see is a very clear sign that Japan’s inflation rate rises further than zero.”
MASAFUMI YAMAMOTO, CHIEF CURRENCY STRATEGIST, MIZUHO SECURITIES, TOKYO
Article content
“There’s no reason for the dollar-yen to react to the latest results of the BOJ assessment because it’s almost in line with what the media reported in advance.
“Even if the productivity of the JGB yields increases, the change in the U.S. Treasury yields is much larger than the JGB. For the dollar-yen, U.S. Treasury yield change is a much more important driver than the JGB yield change.
“It doesn’t change much in the way of the BoJ’s purchase of ETFs. In its assessment, the BOJ said its ETF purchase is more effective when the volatility is high, uncertainty is high. So in that case, the larger the purchases, the larger the effect is.”
BACKGROUND:
Japan’s economy grew an annualized 12.7% in October-December on robust exports, extending a recovery from its worst postwar recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. But analysts expect the economy to contract in the current quarter, as curbs to prevent the spread of the virus hurts consumption.
Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ targets short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%. It also buys risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) as part of efforts to fire up inflation.
In December, the BOJ said it would conduct a review of its policy tools in March to make them more sustainable, as the pandemic is seen prolonging a battle to hit its price goal.
Data released earlier on Friday showed core consumer prices slowed for a second straight month in February, as rising fuel costs offset some of the downward pressure from sluggish household spending due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)