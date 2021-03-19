Bitcoin miners back hash rate derivative DeFi project on BSC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin miners back hash rate derivative DeFi project on BSC

A group of (BTC) mining companies have put their weight behind Standard Hashrate and its recently launched TAU Protocol, a synthetic asset platform using hash rate derivatives for its peg mechanism.

Announced on Friday, the TAU project aims to create algorithmic versions of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work assets through a revisited rebase mechanism. The basic concept is similar to simple rebase coins, including the synthetic Bitcoin offered by Badger. The TAU protocol, however, adds a backstop to the value of its synthetic assets through Bitcoin derived from the mining hash rate.