Home Business Biden to meet Putin ‘when the time is right’: White House By...

Biden to meet Putin ‘when the time is right’: White House By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia at the White House in Washington

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, who said earlier this week he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, will meet with the Russian leader “when the time is right,” the White House said on Friday.

“He’s not going to back off,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “He’s going to be very frank and very open about that relationship.”

On Thursday, Putin said he and Biden should hold live online talks in the coming days.

“The president will meet with President Putin when the time is right,” Jeanne-Pierre said. “President Biden and President Putin have different perspectives of their respective countries, but where they agree is that we should continue to look for ways to work together where it is in our mutual interest.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©