Bengals release Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Atkins’ release comes as several teams across the NFL continue to cut players in an attempt to get under the 2021 salary cap. The 32-year-old played in just eight games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Atkins did play every game in 2019, though, registering 4.5 sacks, 47 tackles and 10 quarterback hits. He has played 161 games for the Bengals and is an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Atkins joins Andy Dalton, Carlos Dunlap and A.J. Green as core players who have now left the team. Dalton left prior to the 2020 season, signing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last year and Green signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.