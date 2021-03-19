Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers ‘Horrified’ by New Rape Allegations Leveled at Actor

WENN/Lia Toby

A woman held a press conference on Thursday, March 18 in which she claimed that she thought the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor was going to kill her when he violently raped her in April 2017.

Armie Hammer‘s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers seemingly is as just shocked as others when another woman came forward with a new allegation against the actor. According to a new report, Elizabeth was “horrified” when she learned about the rape and battery accusations leveled at Armie.

“Elizabeth is horrified to hear the most recent allegations against Armie,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “Her number one priority is her kids and she wants to make sure that her children feel loved and taken care of during all of this,” the source added.

Elizabeth and the “Call Me by Your Name” star split in July 2020. The former couple shares two children, daughter Harper (6) and son Ford (4).

A woman named Effie held a press conference on Thursday, March 18 in which she claimed that she thought the actor was going to kill her when he raped her in April 2017. While going through tears, she alleged that Armie “mentally, emotionally and sexually” abused her throughout the course of their relationship, adding, “He became increasingly more violent.”

As she recalled the violent incident, Effie, who was in a four-year on-again, off-again relationship after hooking up via Facebook in 2016, said that the actor “repeatedly slammed” Effie’s “face against the wall.” She said, “I lost interest in living. I just wanted the pain to stop.”

Following the press conference, Armie’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, was quick to deny the rape claims. “Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations,” Armie’s statement read. “As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.”

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose (Effie’s) fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” the statement continued.

It added, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. (Effie’s) attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”