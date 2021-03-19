Andy Cohen Thinks ‘The Talk’ Hiatus Over Sharon Osbourne Controversy Is Unnecessary

WENN/Instar/FayesVision

The ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ host believes it would be better if the wife of Ozzy Osbourne and the daily talk show address her scandal ‘on the air.’

AceShowbiz –

Andy Cohen has weighed in on “The Talk” hiatus following Sharon Osbourne‘s controversy. Insisting that there is a better way to address the scandal, the “Watch What Happens Live” host expressed his belief that the temporary break of the daily talk show was unnecessary.

The 52-year-old shared his thoughts when speaking on Australia’s “The Kyle And Jackie O Show” radio show. “In my mind, what they should have done with the Sharon Osbourne thing is go back, get back on the horse the next day, talk it out on the air. Keep talking,” he pointed out. “Now we’re investigating it and we’re investigating what happened. It’s like, just keep talking. You know?”

Andy’s comments came after CBS canceled two episodes of “The Talk”. The network made the decision after Sharon got engaged in an on-air heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan‘s controversial remarks about Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CBS was later forced to extend the show’s hiatus until Tuesday, March 23 after Leah Remini accused Sharon of using slurs against their former co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert when they were working together. “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” the network said in a released statement.

“We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk’,” the statement continued to read. “This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

In a story published by journalist Yashar Ali, Leah claimed Sharon referred to Julie, who is Chinese American, with “slanty eyes” and “wonton.” Leah also spilled that the mother of Kelly Osbourne mocked Sara, who is lesbian, with “p***y licker” and “fish eater.”