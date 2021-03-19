After Georgia shootings, Biden urges fast action on COVID-19 hate crimes bill By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Friday called on U.S. lawmakers to quickly pass a COVID-19 hate crimes bill, saying while the motive was still unknown in this week’s shooting in Georgia, the nation faced an “ongoing crisis of gender-based and anti-Asian violence.”
“It’s time for Congress to codify and expand upon these actions — because every person in our nation deserves to live their lives with safety, dignity, and respect,” he said in a statement released as the president headed to Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders.
