A.J. Green: Joining the Cardinals is ‘refreshing’

A.J. Green’s nine-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals has come to an end, and he’s now a member of the Arizona Cardinals after signing a one-year deal with the franchise this week.

Green’s early years in Cincinnati were productive, but his final years with the franchise weren’t nearly as successful. Despite his struggles in recent years, the veteran wide receiver believes he can still play at a high level in Arizona.

“Coming to Arizona is refreshing,” Green said, via the Cardinals website. “You look around the league at Tom Brady and all these other guys that have been in these same places for years, and you saw what Tom Brady did last year. I think it’s good. . . . I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I still feel young. The legs feel young. Last year was a difficult year for me, playing with the different quarterbacks and coming off an injury. But I wouldn’t change that for anything in the world. That made me a better person on the field, mentally stronger. I know I feel like I’ve got a lot more years left in me playing at a high level.”

Green joins a roster that includes DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, so he won’t be relied upon as heavily in Arizona. With the pressure off his shoulders, the 32-year-old is hoping that he can put together a bounce-back season in 2021.

Green appeared in all 16 games for the struggling Bengals last season, catching 47 passes for 523 yards and two touchdowns. The 2020 campaign was the least productive of his career.