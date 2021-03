22 Celebrity Couples Who Fell In Love On Set

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage



What they worked on together: The TV series Parenthood — they played siblings Adam and Sarah Braverman.

The two first met way back in 1995 on set of Caroline in the City but they didn’t start dating until starring on Parenthood together. Lauren told Good Housekeeping, that she had a rule about not dating any actor-types and tried to keep her relationship with Peter in the friend zone. She later admitted that their friendship evolved into a relationship. She said, “It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”