Okay, TBH, I’ve only had this happen with two celebrities so I can’t say it’s “common,” but both times were DEEPLY UNPLEASANT. They flipped out. So, another PSA for anyone who gets their card declined: Your cashier cannot control it. They also aren’t judging you. No one cares. Banks sometimes put freezes on your card if the purchase is really big. Call your bank, try another card, or move on.