Zayn Malik Talks “Really Easy” Parenthood With Gigi Hadid

“We’re both quite young,” Zayn said. “Even though we’ve had a kid, we’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise.”
But, he explained, when they do eventually decide to settle down for good, it’ll probably be in a place similar to rural Pennsylvania, where the couple has been raising their daughter.
“In the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this,” Zayn acknowledged. “Where it’s a relaxed environment, and we can just chill out.”
Gigi told the magazine that she opted to give birth at home after realizing the coronavirus pandemic meant her mother and sister wouldn’t be allowed into a hospital delivery room with her.
She ended up giving birth without an epidural in an inflatable bath in her bedroom.
“I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is,'” Gigi said of her labor experience. “I loved that.”
“I was an animal woman,” the 25-year-old went on. “It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and [Zayn’s] holding her. It was so cute.”