Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

A tense U.S.-China meeting

President Biden’s sharp shift in U.S. policy toward China puts tough issues on the table today for the first major meeting between senior officials from his administration and their Chinese counterparts.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will meet China’s top two diplomats, State Councilor Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief, in Anchorage. They are likely to talk about Hong Kong, the status of Taiwan and the oppression of Uyghurs.

The strategy: The U.S. is shifting to a more competitive posture with Beijing, to counter its diplomacy around the world and ensure that China does not gain a permanent advantage in critical technologies. The Biden administration is cultivating allies — notably Japan, South Korea, India and Australia — to forge a common strategy in Asia.

From China’s viewpoint: The meeting will be a first demonstration of Beijing’s determination to stand up to the new administration. Chinese officials have been focusing on boosting their own country’s strength, with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, increasingly pivoting away from dependency on others.