Yankees, Mets will have 20% fan capacity to open season

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Mets and the Yankees will be able to begin the season with fans at home games, with capacity being capped at 20% and fans being required to follow safety protocols.

“We are heartened by the Governor’s decision to allow us to begin the season at Yankee Stadium with a 20% capacity and offer our deep appreciation for his office’s diligent work and guidance,” Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a press release.

Mets owner Steve Cohen also thanked Gov. Cuomo, saying that the Mets were excited about “welcoming the best fans in baseball back” while calling the decision a “significant step in New York’s recovery from COVID.”

Cuomo also said that capacity could increase over the course of the season if the COVID rates continue to improve in New York, with the Yankees expressing optimism “that testing requirements can be eased by mid-May 2021.” Both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field are currently being used as COVID-19 vaccination sites, and the Yankees confirmed their stadium will continue to be throughout the season.

Fans attending the games will be required to have negative test results for COVID or provide proof that they are vaccinated. Each fan will have her or his temperature taken upon entry, and all attendants above the age of two will be required to wear a mask.