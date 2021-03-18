Women Posing in Children’s Clothing? Fad Sparks Body-Shaming Concerns.

Brandy Melville did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Jia Tan, an assistant professor in cultural studies from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that the apparel industry is a prominent driver of what is considered “standard” sizing. The same sizes are usually smaller in Asia than they are in the West, she said, and “standard” sizes exclude a significant part of the population.

“I think we need to first question the tremendous social pressure on women, and why the apparel industries can have so much power in standardizing how we look, before we point our fingers on those adult women who show off in children’s sizes,” Professor Tan said in an email.

Similar online challenges have gone viral on Chinese social media before. In 2016, women — and some men — posed with their waists behind a vertical sheet of A4 paper to show they were “paper thin.”

That challenge was so popular that celebrities took part and Chinese state media covered it, prompting one feminist campaigner, Zheng Churan, to write in a riposte, “I love my fat waist” on a piece of paper held horizontally over her waist.

In 2015, for the “belly button challenge,” people reached one arm behind their back and around their waist to touch their bellybutton — ostensibly to brag about how thin they were.

There seems to be some growing awareness of body positivity in China. A few months ago, a store faced a backlash for labeling larger women’s clothing sizes as “rotten,” prompting it to apologize.

But Dr. Rochelle, the City University of Hong Kong professor, noted that while there was an increasing willingness among women to call out body shaming and share their experiences of it online, there were little indicators that society at large was changing.