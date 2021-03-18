What is the First Four in March Madness? Explaining the NCAA Tournament play-in games

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
9

The NCAA Tournament expansion from 64 teams to 68 teams in 2011 expanded the bubble for teams hoping to capture an at-large bid. It also created the First Four and provided more basketball in March. Some questioned the need for more teams. Could a team that wouldn’t make a field of 64 even be good enough to advance in the tournament? VCU answered that question instantly. The Rams wrote a true Cinderella story and it started in the First Four and ended in the Final Four. 

VCU took down five high major teams, including 1-seeded Kansas in the Elite Eight. The Rams are still the most successful team to come out of the First Four games but not the only team that has prospered. In every year of the First Four’s existence, at least one First Four team has survived until the Round of 32. Lasalle, Tennessee and North Dakota State have all reached the Sweet 16 after starting as a First Four team. 

The teams in the First Four were the last ones to make the tournament field, but March Madness is one of the most appropriately named terms in all of sports. It doesn’t matter how you get in because as long as you do, anything can happen.

MORE: Why does the NCAA Tournament start on Friday?

What is the First Four in March Madness?

The NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. It stayed that way until expanding to 65 teams in 2001 when the Mountain West Conference received an automatic bid to the tourney for the first time, bringing the automatic qualifiers in the NCAA tournament to 31. The two lowest-seeded teams in the tourney faced off in the “opening round game” on the Tuesday after Selection Sunday with the winner facing a No. 1 seed in the first round. 

The NCAA Tournament expanded again in 2011. This time the field expanded to 68 teams, with 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids. The winners of each of those first four games advanced to the round-of-64. There were talks in 2011 about expanding the field to 96 or 128 teams, but the 68-team field allowed the format to remain the same and provide basketball to be played on two extra days between Selection Sunday and the first round-of-64 game.

Who plays in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament?

The eight teams that play in the First Four games consist of the four lowest-seeded teams that automatically qualified, and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams. For the four lowest-seeded automatic-qualifiers, two games feature two 16-seeds with the winner advancing to the round-of-64 to play a No. 1 seed. The at-large qualifying teams play each other as 11 or 12-seeds to advance to the round-of-64 as well.

MORE: Why is Michigan State a First Four team in 2021?

First Four 2021 schedule

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern5:10 p.m.truTV
Game 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake6:27 p.m.TBS
Game 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State8:40 p.m.truTV
Game 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA9:57 p.m.TBS

The entirety of the First Four will take place on Thursday in 2021 beginning with the first of four games at 5:10 p.m. ET. Michigan State vs. UCLA is the final game of the night, tipping off at 9:57 p.m. ET.

Where is the First Four played?

The First Four games have been in Dayton, Ohio since the field was expanded in 2011. However, this year’s First Four games are being held in Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Purdue’s Mackey Arena and Indiana’s Assembly Hall will host two games apiece — the first time Four Four games aren’t played in Dayton.

There are practical reasons for Dayton to host these games every year, like the relatively centralized location and the convenient Eastern time zone. But more than anything, Dayton embraces college basketball. The First Four is a big deal in Dayton and the continuously packed arenas showcase that. The city celebrates “Big Hoopla” every year when the First Four comes to town.

First Four results

YearWinnerScoreLoser
2011UTSA70–61Alabama State
2011Clemson70–52UAB
2011UNC Asheville

81–77 (OT)

Arkansas-Little Rock
2011VCU59–46USC
2012South Florida 65–54
2012BYU78–72Iona
2012Vermont71–59Lamar
2012Western Kentucky59–58Miss. Valley St.
2013La Salle80–71Boise State
2013North Carolina A&T73–72Liberty
2013James Madison68–55LIU Brooklyn
2013Saint Mary’s67–54Middle Tennesse
2014Albany71–64Mount St. Mary’s
2014Cal Poly81–69Texas Southern
2014NC State74–59Xavier
2014Tennessee78–65 (OT)Iowa
2015Dayton56–55Boise State
2015Ole Miss94–90BYU
2015Hampton74–64Manhattan
2015Robert Morris81–77North Florida
2016Florida Gulf Coast96–65Fairleigh Dickinson
2016Holy Cross59–55Southern
2016Michigan67–62Tulsa
2016Wichita State70–50Vanderbilt
2017UC Davis67–63North Carolina Central
2017Kansas State95–88Wake Forest
2017Mount St. Mary’s67–66New Orleans
2017USC75–71Providence
2018Radford71–61LIU Brooklyn
2018St. Bonaventure65–58UCLA
2018Texas Southern64–46North Carolina Central
2018Syracuse60–56Arizona State
2019North Dakota State78–74North Carolina Central
2019Belmont81–70Temple
2019Fairleigh Dickinson82–76Prairie View A&M
2019Arizona State74–65St. John’s

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR