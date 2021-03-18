What channel is UCLA vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for NCAA First Four game

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is ready to tip off and with the First Four comes the matchup of two of college basketball’s greatest programs.
Michigan State (15-12, 9-11 Big Ten) will look to earn a victory over UCLA (17-9, 13-6 Pac-12) in what appears to be the marquee matchup of the First Four. Both teams will be looking to improve their already-strong March Madness legacies and the winner will get a chance to square off against BYU in the Round of 64.
These two schools have played each other six times previously with the series being even at three games apiece. The most recent game between the two teams came in 2019 when the Spartans knocked off the Bruins 75-62 at the Maui Invitational. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman led Michigan State in scoring during that game, combining for 34 of the team’s points.
Also noteworthy, this is the second time these two programs have met during the big dance. The first game came in 2011 and the 7-seed Bruins knocked off the 10-seed Spartans 78-76 in a closely contested battle. Draymond Green led Michigan State with 23 points while UCLA saw Tyler Honeycutt and Malcolm Lee each drop 16 points in that contest toe earn the win.
UCLA will enter this First Four game having dropped four consecutive games, including an overtime game to the eventual Pac-12 Champion Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 Tournament. Meanwhile, Tom Izzo’s Spartans have posted a 2-3 record in their last five, but they did have an impressive 70-64 win over archrival and No. 2 overall Michigan during that span. They’ll look to get some forward momentum to give them a shot at being giant killers during this NCAA Tournament.
Sporting News has you covered on how to watch the Thursday meeting between UCLA and Michigan State, including time, TV channel and streaming options.
What channel is UCLA vs. Michigan State on today?
UCLA vs. Michigan State will be on TBS on Thursday night. It will mark the second game broadcast by TBS during the tournament.
UCLA vs. Michigan State start time
- Date: Thursday, March 18
- Time: 9:57 p.m. ET
UCLA vs. Michigan State will tip off at 9:57 p.m. ET at the Mackey Arena. It’s the final one of the First Four games to tip off.
March Madness schedule 2021
First Four
Thursday, March 18
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
|5:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake
|6:27 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State
|8:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA
|9:57 p.m.
|TBS
Round 1
Friday, March 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 23: No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 34: No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Round 2
Sunday, March 21
Sunday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Friday’s games.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 37
|Noon
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 38
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 39
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 40
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 42
|7:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 43
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
Monday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Saturday’s games.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 45
|Noon
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 46
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 48
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 49
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 51
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 52
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 53
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 54
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 57
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 58
|4:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 60
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
NCAA Tournament national championship
Monday, April 5
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 67
|9 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV