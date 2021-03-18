Unstoppable Volkswagen shares eye best week ever in EV frenzy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai
(Reuters) – Shares in Germany’s Volkswagen (DE:) were up on Thursday and on course for a fourth daily rise and their best week ever as investors cheered its plans to overtake Tesla (NASDAQ:) in the electric car market.
The surge has lifted Volkswagen’s market value above $160 billion, luring institutional and retail investors globally and making the carmaker the biggest company of the benchmark index ahead of software group SAP .
Volkswagen’s main shares were up 4.6% by 0831 GMT and up 27% on the week.
The less liquid ordinary stock was up 9.3% and up 46.5% on the week in its best run since Volkswagen’s short squeeze in 2008.
