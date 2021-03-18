Unstoppable Volkswagen shares eye best week ever in EV frenzy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
2/2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai

2/2

(Reuters) – Shares in Germany’s Volkswagen (DE:) were up on Thursday and on course for a fourth daily rise and their best week ever as investors cheered its plans to overtake Tesla (NASDAQ:) in the electric car market.

The surge has lifted Volkswagen’s market value above $160 billion, luring institutional and retail investors globally and making the carmaker the biggest company of the benchmark index ahead of software group SAP .

Volkswagen’s main shares were up 4.6% by 0831 GMT and up 27% on the week.

The less liquid ordinary stock was up 9.3% and up 46.5% on the week in its best run since Volkswagen’s short squeeze in 2008.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR