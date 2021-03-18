Unemployment fall shows economic recovery underway Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says

Almost 90,000 Australians found or increased work between January and February this year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says JobKeeper will end as planned but employment figures show “the jobs are coming back”. (Today)

“What’s really good news is more than 80 per cent of those jobs went to women, more than 40 per cent of those jobs went to young people, and all of those 88,700 new jobs were full-time jobs,” Mr Frydenberg told Today.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) yesterday recorded 70,000 fewer unemployed people, registering a decline in the rate by 0.5 percentage points.

He said he expected jobs growth to continue when the JobKeeper wage subsidy ends later this month.

“JobKeeper has to end. It was always a temporary program. It was always an emergency support measure,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“The job is not done, but the jobs are coming back.

“Our goal now is to ensure that the economy moves to the next stage of its transition and the recovery is underway as we saw with yesterday’s numbers.

“So Australia is better placed than any other economy around the world for the start of this year.”