U.S. Trade Representative Tai to discuss trade deal with UK next week: Bloomberg news By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Finance Committee conducts hearing on nomination of Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative.

(Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will speak with British trade minister Liz Truss next week to further talks on a possible trade agreement, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/30VGlHu on Thursday.

The call will likely to happen on Monday, the report said, citing a person familiar with matter.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to say person instead of people)

