U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.46% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.46%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.46%, while the index declined 1.48%, and the index declined 3.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which rose 2.80% or 9.87 points to trade at 362.05 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 1.65% or 2.56 points to end at 157.65 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was up 1.43% or 2.70 points to 191.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 3.62% or 3.91 points to trade at 104.12 at the close. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 3.39% or 4.23 points to end at 120.53 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 3.12% or 2.06 points to 63.73.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:) which rose 18.71% to 68.15, PPL Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 5.96% to settle at 29.69 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.79% to close at 96.76.

The worst performers were Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 8.40% to 10.68 in late trade, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 8.33% to settle at 26.62 and Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.32% to 19.24 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 89.32% to 115.09, Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 73.62% to settle at 9.41 and Wisekey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:) which gained 64.37% to close at 13.10.

The worst performers were Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.89% to 17.76 in late trade, Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.33% to settle at 2.910 and Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.50% to 6.51 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 18.71% or 10.74 to 68.15. Shares in ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.79% or 4.42 to 96.76. Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.65% or 2.56 to 157.65. Shares in 3M Company (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.43% or 2.70 to 191.00. Shares in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 89.32% or 54.30 to 115.09. Shares in Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 73.62% or 3.99 to 9.41. Shares in Wisekey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 64.37% or 5.13 to 13.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 12.22% to 21.58.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.11% or 1.90 to $1730.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.50% or 0.30 to hit $59.70 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.32% or 0.20 to trade at $62.95 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1916, while USD/JPY rose 0.13% to 109.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 91.877.