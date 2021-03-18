U.S. safety agency reviewing 23 Tesla crashes; three from recent weeks By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign at the carmaker’s branch office in Bern, Switzerland
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety agency disclosed on Thursday it has opened 25 investigations into crashes of Tesla (NASDAQ:) vehicles, including three crashes in recent weeks, and 23 remain active.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed Thursday that it will send a team to investigate a recent crash of a Tesla in the Houston area. Two of the 25 NHTSA investigations have been completed and the results published.
