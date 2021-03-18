Two accused Canadian spies go on trial in China

In a statement, Canada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, said the country’s embassy in Beijing “has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively”.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged with espionage. (AP)

Mr Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who worked for the International Crisis Group (ICG), is accused by the Chinese authorities of “stealing sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017,” while Mr Spavor, a businessman based in Beijing with a focus on North Korea, is accused of providing intelligence to Mr Kovrig.

Chinese officials have not disclosed any evidence against the two men or information detailing their alleged crimes, but have said, “the facts are clear and evidence is solid”.

Ms Meng – whose extradition hearing is currently ongoing – has been held under house arrest in Vancouver since 2018.

Top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, with the next court date set for March 6. (AP)

Family members and contacts of the two Canadian men have described them being held in poor conditions, and denied outside contact.

Almost all in-person consular visits to foreign prisoners in China have been paused since last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with diplomats only able to speak to those detained via the phone.

A rally in Vancouver, Canada, to release the two Canadians accused of espionage in China. (AP)

After Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor were charged with espionage last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the “political” nature of their case, saying their detention was a “decision made by the Chinese government and we deplore it”.

Mr Trudeau has repeatedly refused to consider any trade of the two Canadians for Ms Meng, whose detention has seen relations plunge between Ottawa and Beijing.

Last month, Canada’s parliament approved a non-binding motion accusing China of committing genocide against its Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang, further straining ties between the two countries.

In his statement yesterday, Mr Garneau said Canada believes the detention of Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor “are arbitrary, and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings”.

Michael Spavor with former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman (left) in 2013. (AP)

“Canadian officials are seeking continued consular access to Mr Spavor and Mr Kovrig, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-Canada Consular Agreement, and have also requested to attend the proceedings,” he added.

“Canadian officials will continue to provide consular support to these men and their families during this unacceptable ordeal.”

Both the administrations of former US President Donald Trump, and now US President Joe Biden have pledged to do all they can to assist the two Canadians, with Vice President Kamala Harris telling Mr Trudeau in a phone call in February that Washington was in “strong solidarity with Canada regarding the issue of two Canadian citizens unjustly detained by China”.