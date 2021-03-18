Traffic delays as protesters lock themselves to truck roof on Flinders street, Melbourne CBD

A busy Melbourne CBD street has been clogged with major delays after protesters locked themselves to the roof of a truck in the middle of the intersection.
There are significant traffic delays and a number of tram services have been impacted.
Police are directing the onslaught of traffic in the area.
The men in a live social media video said they had no other choice but to stage the protest.
“Doing nothing risks everything,” they said.
Commuters have been advised to consider alternative routes and to allow for extra time.