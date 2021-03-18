Toxic smoke warning south of Brisbane smoke after suspicious fire

There are warnings of toxic fumes south of Brisbane this morning after a suspicious fire overnight.

Residents in the Logan area are being urged to remain indoors and keep windows shut as police investigate a suspicious shed fire late yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a “significant amount of smoke” was affecting the area, which includes Park Ridge, Marsden and Crestmead.

There is a toxic smoke warning after a tyre shed fire south of Brisbane. (Nine)

Specialist crews are monitoring air quality at the scene.

The fire has created a thick, toxic smoke which is moving towards East Beaumont Road at Park Ridge.

Residents of the area, particularly those living in Beaumont Estate have been advised to stay indoors and close windows while air quality levels are monitored.

About 60 firefighters and 14 appliances remain on the site this morning.

Police are investigating a suspicious tyre shed fire south of Brisbane. (Nine)

Emergency services were called about 11.30pm yesterday to a property at Park Ridge, where a shed containing rubber tyres was ablaze.