Toni Braxton Wishes A Happy Birthday To Her Little Sister, Tamar Braxton

Toni Braxton wished a Happy Birthday to her little sister, Tamar Braxton. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Happy Birthday to my lil sis Tamar! 🎉Come over later so we can karaoke to your favourite singer, @mariahcarey’ Toni captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘When y’all two get together tho😩🤣’, and another follower posted this ‘It’s Toni not knowing 43% of the word for me 😂.’

A commenter said: ‘Toni does not know a single word 😂 too cute though! Legends mentioning legends! 🔥🙌🏿’ and one other follower posted: ‘Fkn love you girls. Listening to the Heat for the 10 millionth time.’

A fan wrote: ‘Y’all are so cute. I love y’all sm my faves ❤️!!’ and one other follower said: ‘Happy birthday!! Hope you enjoy your day gorgeously.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘HAPPY ST TAMARIS DAY @tamarbraxton Nothing greater than Sister Fun time🤪’ and one other commenter said: ‘Happy birthday @tamarbraxton ❤️ I love you too @tonibraxton.’

More people continued o praise, Tamar, in Toni’s comments section for her birthday. Stay tuned for more news.

In other recent news, Toni Braxton shared a message on her social media account in which she praises BabyFace. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account to see what she believes about him.

Here’s Toni’s post.

‘I’ll never forget how I first learned of The Master, The Talent, The Superstar, The Star-Maker, The Producer, The Writer, The Singer, The Performer, The Baron himself…BABYFACE. Congratulations, @babyface, on the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award! ✨’ Toni captioned her post.

In other recent news, Toni Braxton managed to impress her fans with a throwback pic that she shared on her social media account. Check out the Grammys outfit that she was wearing in the photo.

Advertisement

‘The #Grammys are almost here! Should I wear this again? #TBThrowback’ she captioned her post.