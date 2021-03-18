Toni Braxton Gushes Over BabyFace – Check Out The Message That She Shared On Social Media

Toni Braxton shared a message on her social media account in which she praises BabyFace. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account to see what she believes about him.

Here’s Toni’s post.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Is Proud Of Her Sister, Tamar Braxton After She Won CBB: ‘She Made History’ – Watch The Video

‘I’ll never forget how I first learned of The Master, The Talent, The Superstar, The Star-Maker, The Producer, The Writer, The Singer, The Performer, The Baron himself…BABYFACE. Congratulations, @babyface, on the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award! ✨’ Toni captioned her post.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton And Her Sister Toni Braxton Remember One Of The Hardest Times In Their Lives – Tiny Harris Is Here For Them

A follower said: ‘We need another Toni + Babyface album,’ and another commenter posted this message: ‘I need to know why these two never got together.’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘I don’t care, y’all my parents in my head😂,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘The best duo😍 Congratulations.’

A folower said: ‘I absolutely love your hair like this,’ and one other follower said: ‘Congratulations @babyface, well deserved!! 👏🏾🏆🎉’

A commenter posted this: ‘So deserved! True legends, true singers/musicians!’

In other recent news,

Toni Braxton managed to impress her fans with a throwback pic that she shared on her social media account. Check out the Grammys outfit that she was wearing in the photo.

‘The #Grammys are almost here! Should I wear this again? #TBThrowback’ she captioned her post.

In other news, Toni Braxton really surprised her fans when she posted a video of her new look in which she managed to look just as young and vibrant as she did in her early 20s.

The 53-year-old musical icon shared a video that was jaw-dropping, to say the least.

It’s not exactly uncommon for fans and media personalities to say nice things about Toni Braxton‘s appearance.

Advertisement

Toni is living her best life these days, and her fans and followers cannot have enough of her.