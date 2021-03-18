Tokyo 2020 main organising bodies to discuss spectators on Saturday -Kyodo By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is displayed, in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Organisers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including local government officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), plan to hold a meeting on Saturday and discuss whether to allow overseas spectators, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.
The meeting will be held by the five main parties involved in Tokyo 2020, including Tokyo organisers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government of Japan, the report said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.