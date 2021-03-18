Titus Andronicus’ Frontman Mourns ‘Sudden and Untimely’ Death of Keyboardist Matt ‘Money’ Miller

Twitter

Patrick Stickles takes to Twitter to announce the passing of his ‘beloved cousin’ and ‘dearest friend’ at 34 years old, saying the time they spent together is a ‘greatest’ blessing.

AceShowbiz –

The world grieved for the loss of Matt Miller a.k.a “Money”, founding keyboardist for Titus Andronicus, at the age of 34. Frontman Patrick Stickles, who is also Miller’s cousin, shared the sad news on his Twitter page. Stickles wrote, “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

” ‘Until the day we meet again / in my heart is where I’ll keep you, friend’ RIP Matt Miller (1987-2021),” the Wednesday, March 18, post continued. Stickles added a picture of him and Miller, showing the two sharing laughter.

“Matt ‘Money’ Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of ‘A Productive Cough,’ lead vocalist of ‘Home Alone (On Halloween),’ my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had,” Stickles further described his late bandmate.

“You may recognize him as the bartender from the ‘STACKS’ sitcom — he was also the hypeman on ‘Real Talk’ and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks,” another Stickles’ post read. However, Stickles didn’t reveal the cause of death.

Patrick Stickles remembered his late cousin and bandmate Matt ‘Money’ Miller.

Miller played keys for Titus Andronicus when the rock band was formed in Glen Rock, New Jersey, in 2005 until 2006. Miller’s contributions for the indie group, however, continued beyond that year.

In Titus Andronicus’ album artwork for the 2018 LP “A Productive Cough”, Miller and Stickles’ childhood photo is included. On the album, Stickles wrote that Miller can be heard as the “hypeman” on the song “Real Talk”.

Titus Andronicus is an American indie rock band composed of singer-lyricist-guitarist Patrick Stickles, guitarist Liam Betso, bassist R.J. Gordon and drummer Chris Wilson. The name was taken from Shakespeare’s famous play with the same name. Their first album was released in April 2008, namely “The Airing of Grievances”.