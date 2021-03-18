Tiny Harris Celebrates Domani Harrris’ Birthday – Check Out Her Post That Marks The Event

Tiny Harris is celebrating Domani Harris‘ birthday and she dropped a post on her social media account in order to mark this important event. Check it out below.

‘I’m late yes I know but I celebrated a lil with my baby before he left LA.. Happy 20th birthday to our son @domani it has been such an amazing ride watching you grow into the man you are. U have always been special & gifted with many talents. Hope 20 brings u more happiness, good health & prosperity! Love u much son🧡🥳 👑’ Tiny wrote.

Someone said: ‘Been a rough one for sure. Hope 2021 is a better year for you and Morgan. All the best in 2021. 💪🏼😍’ and another follower posted this message: ‘How tf is he 20 already lol Happy Birthday!’

One other commenter said: ‘So great to see the kids grow up right before our eyes 🖤🖤🖤 Happy Birthday Domani.’

Somoene else said: ‘Birthday Blessings, But It’s Babygirl Heiress For Me 💞🤟🏽’, and someone else said: ‘The last picture before y’all go to jail.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Love @domani Happy Birthday, young man! His music is 🔥y’all sleep on Domani Man,’ and someone else said: ‘What a blessing..Happy Birthday young man.’

Tiny Harris makes fans’ day after posting a new video featuring her daughter, Heiress Harris. Check it out below.

‘The Cooking cousins are at it again!! @kamayadaplug Make sure you go check out my 🌝 @heiressdharris YouTube channel #HeiressDoesItAll your kids, nieces & nephews will enjoy it!! 👑💜‼️ #ThisChildIsMe 💞’ Tiny captioned her post.

In other recent news, Tiny Harris made sure to mark International Women’s Day with a post on social media. Check out what she had to say below and also see the video that she dropped.

Tiny is living her best life with her family and she makes sure to keep fans updated on social media.