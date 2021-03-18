Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul By Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) – Three people were killed and 11 wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, officials said.
Kabul’s police spokesman confirmed the casualty figures but gave no further details. Another official said the vehicle was carrying Afghan government employees.
The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.
