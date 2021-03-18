Thomson Reuters, Refinitiv managers to sell 10.5 million voting shares in LSE, bookrunner says By Reuters

© Reuters. The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York.
2/2
(Reuters) – Thomson Reuters (NYSE:) Corp and members of Refinitiv’s management plan to indirectly sell about 10.5 million voting shares in London Stock Exchange Group (LON:), joint bookrunner J.P. Morgan Securities said in a statement on Thursday.
The sale, which comes weeks after LSE completed its $27 billion purchase of data and analytics business Refinitiv, represents around a 1.9% economic stake and 2.1% voting interest in the bourse, J.P. Morgan said.
LSE will not get any proceeds from the sale, it said.
The sale is in line with a lock-up agreement that permitted Toronto-headquartered Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv management to sell some LSE shares to settle tax liabilities, the bookrunner said.
Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, currently holds around a 15% stake in LSE.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.