The ‘League leaders in strikeouts’ quiz

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John surgery this past fall and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. Astros fans received a bit of good news on Wednesday though when Verlander posted a video of himself throwing his first post-surgery pitch. Unfortunately, Verlander will be a free agent after this upcoming season, so there is no guarantee that he ever takes the mound for Houston again, but you’d have to imagine that the two-time Cy Young Award winner and former AL MVP would have the ‘Stros on his shortlist of teams when he is ready to pitch again in 2022.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Many pitchers have returned from Tommy John surgery throwing harder than ever. If that happens with Verlander, opposing hitters will be in trouble, as he’s led the AL in Ks five times already. So with that in mind, how many of the league leaders in K’s for both the American and National Leagues since the 2000 MLB season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!