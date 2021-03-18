The crypto renaissance is finally here, March 3–17 By Cointelegraph



Finance Redefined: The crypto renaissance is finally here, March 3–17



After taking a bit of a break and skipping a week for the newsletter, I’ve returned with the feeling that something big is brewing for the crypto space.

To people who follow me on Twitter or here, it is probably no secret that I believe the fate of the crypto market is strongly tied to that of the tech sector and stock market as a whole. After showing really strong signs of a pending crash, it seems that markets are well on their way to a recovery. If you look at the S&P 500, it’s actually been making new highs last week. The actual source of the uncertainty was the , the tech-heavy index, which is now making a solid recovery as well.

