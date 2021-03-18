Thailand braces as refugees from Myanmar coup flee to border regions By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
3/3

© Reuters. Thai border guards walk a they patrol at Myanmar border in Mae Sot

2/3

By Panu Wongcha-um and Poppy McPherson

MAE SOT, Thai-Myanmar border (Reuters) – Hundreds of people have fled Myanmar’s towns and cities since last month’s military coup and are sheltering in areas controlled by ethnic militias on the Thai border, an official from one of the groups said on Thursday, as Thailand prepared for a surge of refugees.

An official from the Karen National Union (KNU), which has been fighting the Myanmar army for decades, said almost a thousand people were sheltering inside KNU-controlled territory.

Myanmar’s security forces have killed at least 217 people in their crackdown against opposition to the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a civil rights group in Myanmar.

“Hundreds of people are now in our area,” Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the KNU’s head of foreign affairs, said in an interview.

“Some are strike leaders, some are involved in CDM (civil disobedience), government staff … deserters of police and military and then also some MPs (members of parliament) and doctors.”

He said a smaller number had also sought shelter further north, on the border with Shan state, in a region controlled by another ethnic militia.

More than two dozen ethnic armed groups are active in Myanmar’s borderlands, and the KNU is among those that have condemned the coup and vowed to support the resistance.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee said a ceasefire agreement with the government prior to the coup had become “paralysed”.

“We strongly support CDM movement and people’s demonstration,” he said, echoing calls for Myanmar to become a democratic federation.

A spokesman for the junta did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Thai authorities are bracing for a surge of refugees and have set aside areas to shelter more than 43,000 people in Mae Sot district, according to plans seen by Reuters.

Thai army colonel Prasan Henprasert said border patrols had been increased.

“If there are clashes then we have to assess the situation and have areas prepared,” he said.

“Based on our experience, many people may cross and go back when the situation is safer because they have their homes on the other side.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR