Texas Lt. Governor urges governor to roll back storm power pricing By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston
(Reuters) – Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on Thursday called for Governor Greg Abbott to use his emergency powers to roll back high storm power pricing that has roiled the state’s electricity industry.
The governor can use emergency power to order a rollback of 32 hours of high pricing or request an investigation that will allow the changes to be considered further, Patrick said at a press conference.
