Tense U.S.-China Talks Bring More Risk for Troubled Markets

(Bloomberg) — The talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska are turning the market spotlight back on key bellwethers that might be affected.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing roiled global markets under the Trump administration. While rising bond yields and inflation risk are currently vexing investors, traders are also monitoring the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Chinese officials since Joe Biden became president.

The yuan, stocks in China and Taiwan and corn prices are among areas of focus. The talks began Thursday and descended quickly into bickering and recriminations over human rights, trade and international alliances, suggesting a detente will be hard to achieve.

“Markets are likely to look for upside headlines,” Michael Every, Rabobank’s global strategist, wrote in a note. “Yet the underlying dynamic does not run in that direction at all.”

China’s benchmark CSI 300 stock index slid Friday, extending a recent tumble, as the complexities around the talks added to a sour investor mood. Here’s a look at some key gauges amid the discussions:

Stocks

China’s market is down more than 10% from a February peak and may be sensitive to the outcome of the dialog. “Even a slightly sharper tone could be taken as negative news,” said Wenbien Shi, an analyst at Yuanta Securities.