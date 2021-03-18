Tegna’s shareholder Standard General calls for investigation into ‘racially insensitive’ incident By Reuters

(Reuters) – Tegna Inc shareholder Standard General LP has called for an investigation into a “racially insensitive” incident involving Chief Executive Dave Lougee and a Black executive, who this year became a candidate for the broadcast company’s board. Lougee last week apologized for having mistaken the executive, Adonis Hoffman, for a hotel car valet in 2014, after Hoffman withdrew his candidacy, citing conflict of interest and the incident involving Tegna’s CEO.

Standard General said on Thursday it expects Tegna’s board to conduct a full investigation into the incident involving Lougee and Hoffman, who is a lawyer, media expert and independent corporate director.

Hoffman was one of the four directors nominated to Tegna’s board on Jan. 21 by hedge fund Standard General, which holds around 7% stake in the company, according to Refinitiv data.

Tegna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

