Teens hide in Ikea store, run wild after closing in TikTok challenge

Three teens taking part in a viral TikTok challenge have filmed themselves hiding in a Queensland Ikea and running wild in-store after closing time.

“We stayed at Ikea overnight and this is what happened,” one tells the camera.

They film themselves roaming the store, swinging in hammocks and engaging in other shenanigans in the Logan store.

It’s part of a social media craze that sees people attempt to camp out in department stores or restaurants, and remain undetected until the next day.

The incident was filmed on Saturday night, but not shared on social media until a few days later.

Police are investigating, and Ikea Australia says it’s working with authorities to take appropriate action.