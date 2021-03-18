Tamar Braxton Brings A New Podcast Episode To Fans For Her Birthday

Tamar Braxton shared a new podcast episode on her social media account for her birthday. Check it out below.

‘A very special #tamartian edition of #underconstruction🚧 brought to you by the bday girl herself…. ME🍀🍀 #stayunderconstruction ❤️’ Tamar said.

Someone posted this message: ‘Idk why my favorite part is when you say emotions “ i know my stay under construction so we might as well be under construction “ together is my favorite part 😭’

One other follower said: ‘Happy birthday beautiful! You made it, you did this!!! From Baltimore, love you momma!’n♥️♥️♥️♥️’ and someone else wrote this: ‘Happy birthday love!! God bless you always.’

Someone else said, ‘Happy birthday may God continue to bless you with many more 🎂🎉’ and one other follower said: ‘Happy birthday Tay- Tay enjoy your day beautiful 🙏🏾🎉🍰🎁’

One commenter posted this message: ‘Listen @tamarbraxton the intro gave me life !!! Happy Birthday 💚🍀💚 St Tamar Day 🍾🍾🥂🥂’ and a follwoer said: ‘I love this Podcast! You were made for this Tamar!!!’

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her birthday, and she decided that she could open up to fans about all the things that she had to endure back in 2020. Check out her message below.

‘I really played myself this time last year… we were on lockdown, and I remember being so broken because I thought that a celebration of me came from the man I loved. little did I know he was emotionally cheating🙄… I’m so grateful that my 44th celebration around the sun is filled with those who truly love me.. flaws & all, was here when my face actually hit the pavement, and I was left homeless. Heartless, jobless and 50 pounds overweight, Tamar captioned her post.

Tamar had a really rough 2020, and now she is trying to recover. Stay tuned for more news.