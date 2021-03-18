Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to be OK after ‘scary’ sideline fall

Stephen Curry was unable to finish Wednesday night’s game between the Warriors and Rockets, but it doesn’t appear Golden State will be without the services of its top player for long.

The All-Star guard suffered a tailbone contusion on the final play of the third quarter after launching a deep 3-pointer. Curry’s momentum took him toward the sideline, but without fans or members of Houston’s coaching staff in his way to stop him, he backpedaled all the way to a piece of metal flooring and landed hard on his tailbone. He could be seen grimacing as he attempted to get back to his feet.

Curry eventually walked to the locker room under his own power, and the Warriors later confirmed that he would be out for the rest of the contest. He totaled 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Warriors’ 108-94 win.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that the fall was “kind of scary,” but Curry shouldn’t miss an extended stretch.

“[Curry] says it’s gonna be fine long term. It’s gonna bother him, though, definitely in the next few days,” Kerr said. “No idea if he’ll play in Memphis [on Friday], but he seems to be feeling like he’ll be OK over the next week or so. But we’ll see. Please don’t take that to mean that I’m saying he’s going to be out for a week. He could be practicing tomorrow for all I know. We’ll give you an update as soon as we have one.”

Kerr added that Curry did not get X-rays, and he does not expect Curry to undergo additional testing.

Losing Curry for multiple games would obviously be a huge blow to a Warriors team fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The minutes with him on the bench have been disastrous, particularly on the offensive end.

Fortunately for Golden State, Curry should be back on the court soon.