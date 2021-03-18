Soybeans set for second weekly loss on Argentine rains

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures were on track on Friday for their second weekly decline, as improved crop weather in South America and expectations for large U.S. planting increases this spring weighed on the market.

Agricultural markets are facing additional pressure from a broad-based decline in global commodity markets, including crude oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has lost 1.2% this week. The market was trading up 0.3% at $13.96 a bushel by 0022 GMT, after losing 1.8% in the previous session.

* Corn is up 1.7% this week, while wheat is down 1.3%.

* Rains in Argentina’s drought-hit regions are weighing on prices.

* However, the country’s main farm area will receive little rain for the rest of this month, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after significant rainfall in recent days slowed the loss of crops caused by months of unusually hot, dry weather.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed U.S. corn sales to China totalling nearly 3.1 million tonnes over the past three days, along with weekly sales of 1.23 million tonnes in the week ended March 11, topping trade expectations.

* Grain market is monitoring news from a meeting between high-level U.S. and Chinese officials on Thursday.