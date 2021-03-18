about an hour ago
SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week – March 18, 2021
Men’s Golfer of the Week:
Tyson Reeder, Arkansas
Graduate Senior
Edmond, Okla.
- Was co-medalist (with Georgia’s Davis Thompson) at the Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner.
- Birdied his final hole to get the win – his second career win. Shot rounds of 67-69-70 for a 10-under-par 206.
- Was in third and 3-strokes back after round two.
- Was in second with three holes left in the final round before play was canceled due to inclement weather. Came back the next day to card a par, bogey and birdie to win.
- Played the par-5 12th hole at 5-under for the three days with a birdie and two eagles.
- Tied Thompson (ranked 16th in Golfstat.com) and beat 22 players ranked in the Golfstat.com top 100, including four in the top 20.
- 10-under-par was his career-best score in relation to par and ties for 15th-best on the school’s all-time list. His 206 marks his best 54-hole total on apar 72 course.
- Helped Arkansas place seventh in the 15-team field, featuring 11 teams (including Arkansas) in the Golfstat top 45. Arkansas beat five of those teams.
Davis Thompson, Georgia
Senior • Auburn, Ala.
- Was the co-medalist in the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner in Opelika, Ala.
- Fired rounds of 67-66-73 for a total of 10-under 206.
- Picked up the third win of his collegiate career.
- Lowered his Southeastern Conference-leading scoring average to 69.50.
- Has four finishes in the top six this season.
- Retained his No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on Wednesday, giving him five consecutive weeks on top.
- Named to Haskins Award watch list.
- Stands fourth overall (and first among SEC players) in the PGA Tour University standings.
Men’s Newcomer of the Week
C.J. Easley, Auburn
Sophomore
Oxford, Miss.
Tiger Invitational // -5 (70-69-72–211) // T-11th
- Produced second-highest finish on the team and helped team to win the team title in a field that featured 11 SEC teams and 11 top-50 teams
- Racked up 13 birdies, tied for 12th-most by any SEC player during the tournament
- Tied for ninth-best score on par 4s (even par) and shot 6-under on par 5s
- Logged first top-15 finish of the season
- Had just seven bogeys in 54 holes on the week
- Shot even par or better in all three rounds
Men’s Freshman of the Week
J.M. Butler, Auburn
Louisville, Ky.
Tiger Invitational // -4 (73-69-70–212) // T-13th
- Produced third-highest finish on the team and helped team to win the team title in a field that featured 11 SEC teams and 11 top-50 teams
- Carded two rounds below par
- Racked up fourth top-25 finish of the season
- Tied for eighth-best score in the 89-player field on the par 5s (-8) and 10th on the par 3s (even par)
- Tallied 16 birdies on the week, including a team-best seven in the final round to help Auburn to a two-stroke victory
Nicholas Arcement, LSU
Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Shot rounds of 72, 70, and 72 en route to a 4-under 212.
- Best finish of collegiate career with a tie for 13th.
- All three scores counted towards LSU’s team score.
- LSU placed tied for third.
- Made 11 birdies during the event.