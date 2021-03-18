SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

about an hour ago

Photo: SEC

SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week – March 18, 2021

Men’s Golfer of the Week:
Tyson Reeder, Arkansas
Graduate Senior
Edmond, Okla.

  • Was co-medalist (with Georgia’s Davis Thompson) at the Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner.
  • Birdied his final hole to get the win – his second career win. Shot rounds of 67-69-70 for a 10-under-par 206.
  • Was in third and 3-strokes back after round two.
  • Was in second with three holes left in the final round before play was canceled due to inclement weather. Came back the next day to card a par, bogey and birdie to win.
  • Played the par-5 12th hole at 5-under for the three days with a birdie and two eagles.
  • Tied Thompson (ranked 16th in Golfstat.com) and beat 22 players ranked in the Golfstat.com top 100, including four in the top 20.
  • 10-under-par was his career-best score in relation to par and ties for 15th-best on the school’s all-time list. His 206 marks his best 54-hole total on apar 72 course.
  • Helped Arkansas place seventh in the 15-team field, featuring 11 teams (including Arkansas) in the Golfstat top 45. Arkansas beat five of those teams.

Davis Thompson, Georgia
Senior • Auburn, Ala.

  • Was the co-medalist in the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner in Opelika, Ala.
  • Fired rounds of 67-66-73 for a total of 10-under 206.
  • Picked up the third win of his collegiate career.
  • Lowered his Southeastern Conference-leading scoring average to 69.50.
  • Has four finishes in the top six this season.
  • Retained his No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on Wednesday, giving him five consecutive weeks on top.
  • Named to Haskins Award watch list.
  • Stands fourth overall (and first among SEC players) in the PGA Tour University standings.

Men’s Newcomer of the Week
C.J. Easley, Auburn
Sophomore
Oxford, Miss.

Tiger Invitational // -5 (70-69-72–211) // T-11th

  • Produced second-highest finish on the team and helped team to win the team title in a field that featured 11 SEC teams and 11 top-50 teams
  • Racked up 13 birdies, tied for 12th-most by any SEC player during the tournament
  • Tied for ninth-best score on par 4s (even par) and shot 6-under on par 5s
  • Logged first top-15 finish of the season
  • Had just seven bogeys in 54 holes on the week
  • Shot even par or better in all three rounds

Men’s Freshman of the Week
J.M. Butler, Auburn
Louisville, Ky.

Tiger Invitational // -4 (73-69-70–212) // T-13th

  • Produced third-highest finish on the team and helped team to win the team title in a field that featured 11 SEC teams and 11 top-50 teams
  • Carded two rounds below par
  • Racked up fourth top-25 finish of the season
  • Tied for eighth-best score in the 89-player field on the par 5s (-8) and 10th on the par 3s (even par)
  • Tallied 16 birdies on the week, including a team-best seven in the final round to help Auburn to a two-stroke victory

Nicholas Arcement, LSU
Thibodaux, Louisiana

  • Shot rounds of 72, 70, and 72 en route to a 4-under 212.
  • Best finish of collegiate career with a tie for 13th.
  • All three scores counted towards LSU’s team score.
  • LSU placed tied for third.
  • Made 11 birdies during the event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR