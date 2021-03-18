SEC issues first ever charges over phoney ‘insider information’ on darknet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charges against California resident James Roland Jones in the first-ever enforcement action from the commission to target securities fraud on the darknet.

According to the March 18 complaint, Jones is accused of accessing a darknet-based insider trading forum in late 2016 to seek material non-public information, or MNPI, on which to trade securities.