Saweetie And Justin Combs Trigger Romance Rumours

Saweetie and Justin Combs triggered romance rumours, and The Shade Room quickly dropped the images in question. Check out the post below.

Someone said: ‘They ain’t said nothing in this clip. Stop it, lol,’ and a follower posted this: ‘I don’t even think I knew they dated lol.’

RELATED: Saweetie Makes A Splash With Sizzling Photos As Fans Say Only Lori Harvey Is In The Same League And Boyfriend Quavo Is A Lucky Man

One other follower said: ‘Night shift working hard at 3 in the morning 😭’ and a follower said: ‘So this why Saweetie & Quavo broke up 🤔 he was mad she linked w/ the old bae. Even though it was just for a show… So Saweetie called him insecure. Wowwwwww.’

Someone else said: ‘Chemistry still there, quavo BIG MAD😂’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Quavo treat her too good to go through this bs.’

RELATED: Saweetie Reveals When She Knew That Quavo Loved Her

A commenter posted this: ‘anything that gotta do with justin messy or toxic 😂😂😂’ and a fan said: ‘We need her and quavo back together.’

Someone else said: ‘Wait what she do? 👀 i don’t see this flirtatious thing y’all talking about. That’s how y’all flirt now?’ and a commenter posted: ‘I dont like her kinda. She gives off a different vibe. & she was flirtatious alil.’

Someone else said: ‘Y’all will not interfere with our saweetie and quavo,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘I didn’t know that they are exes till now lol.’

Saweetie made headlines not too long ago when she switched up her look and flaunted a blonde wig, but her fans were not exactly impressed by this change. Check out her video in a previous article.

Some fans, on the other hand, said that she is giving them Whitney Houston vibes.

Advertisement

In other recent news, Saweetie isn’t afraid to associate with PornHub; that much is for certain, at least according to what her social media account shows.