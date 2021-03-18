Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.21% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.21%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 1.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:), which rose 6.75% or 2.70 points to trade at 42.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Food Products Co. (SE:) added 5.63% or 9.60 points to end at 180.00 and United Int Transportation Company (SE:) was up 5.10% or 2.25 points to 46.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Advanced Petrochemical Company (SE:), which fell 3.98% or 2.80 points to trade at 67.50 at the close. National Petrochemical Company (SE:) declined 3.94% or 1.55 points to end at 37.75 and Al Rajhi Bank (SE:) was down 3.67% or 3.50 points to 91.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 101 to 93 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Int Transportation Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.10% or 2.25 to 46.35.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 2.66% or 1.72 to $62.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 2.71% or 1.84 to hit $66.16 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.29% or 5.00 to trade at $1722.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.46% to 4.4713, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 91.820.

