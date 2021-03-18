Robin Thicke and Fiancee Celebrate Their Covid-19 Vaccinations

Instagram

The ‘Blurred Lines’ hitmaker and his bride-to-be April Love Geary take to social media to mark the day they finally got injected with Covid-19 vaccinations.

AceShowbiz –

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have had their Covid-19 jabs.

The 44-year-old singer and his fiancee – who got engaged in 2018 and have three children together – celebrated having their vaccination with a dance in the car to Cardi B‘s “Up”.

April quipped in the caption of a selfie of the pair holding their vaccination cards, “Couples who get the vaccine together, stay together.”

She then crudely joked in the comments section, “Also fellas, getting the vaccine is BDE (big d**k energy).”

<br />

The pair did not disclose how they came to be called to have their jabs.

Their vaccination trip came after Robin recently revealed he goes to couples therapy with both April and his ex-wife Paula Patton, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Julian.

“Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice. If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things,” he said.

“Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in co-parenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy.”

In a previous interview, Robin Thicke claimed he shared a healthy co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife despite their bitter split in 2014.

“We’re co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian’s results,” he boasted. “He’s thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He’s so devoted to school. He’s the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He’s in the front of class and loves going to school.”